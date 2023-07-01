2 arrested at Dhaka Airport for visa fraud

TBS Report
01 July, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 07:43 pm

The Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) on Saturday apprehended two individuals at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for allegedly defrauding a woman of money in exchange for a visa and plane ticket to Qatar.

According to a press release by the APBn, the detainees, along with two other members of their gang, are accused of swindling Tk1,35,500 from a woman from Sirajganj in multiple installments. They had promised to facilitate her journey to Qatar as a domestic worker.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ziaul Haque of the Airport APBn said Robin Khandokar and Shanto Kalu were caught in the act of receiving another payment installment from the victim, Irin Khatun, 20.

A case has been filed with the airport police station against the detainees and the other two gang members, Tarekuzzaman Rakib, 29, and Shipon, 40.

