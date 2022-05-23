17 get 7 years of jail each for killing a schoolboy in Khulna

23 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:51 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Khulna court has sentenced 17 teenagers of a gang to seven years each in jail, for killing schoolboy Fahmid Tanvir Razin in Khulna in 2018.

Judge of Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3, Abdus Salam Khan, delivered the verdict on Monday in presence of the accused.

However, the convicts whose ages are under 18 years were sent to the correcting centre, Md Rubel Khan, bench assistant of the court, said.

The convicts are Md Manjurul Islam alias Sabbir Hawlader, 16, BM Majib Hasan Royal, 12,  Md Shahriar Turjo, 17, Md Ryan Sheikh Refat, 12, Md Fahim Islam Moni, 14, Md Sunny Islam Apan, 13, Md Jisan Khan, 15, Tarin Hasan Rizvi, 13, Md Shakib Khan Shimul, 17, Antar Kumar Das, 15, Md Hakim, 17, Saikat, 16, Sheikh Shakib, 17, Md Asif Pranto Alif, 15, Sheikh Tamim, 16, Md Sakran Saleh alias Mitul,12 and Mostafizur Rahman Naeem, 14.

According to sources at Khulna court, Razin, a seventh-grade student of Khulna Public College, went to the college to enjoy a concert on 20 January 2018. Tamim, one of the accused, locked into a scuffle with Razin over a seat.

At one stage, the teen gang members dragged Razin to the back of the concert stage and started assaulting him. At some point, they stabbed Razin randomly and then left him on the spot.

Razin was later sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

He died due to excessive bleeding from his wounds.

On 21 January, Jahangir Alam, father of the deceased, filed a case with Khalishpur police station against 10 people, naming six members of the gang.

Sub Inspector Mizanur Rahman, the investigation officer of the case, filed a charge sheet to the court naming 17 teenagers on 16 February 2018.

After considering the testimonies of 29 witnesses, the court handed down the verdict.

