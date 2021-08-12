17 cops sued in Cumilla over assaulting FF

A case has been filed against 17 policemen in connection with ransacking and assaulting a freedom fighter in the name of arresting a fugitive convict in Cumilla.

Salma Akhter, wife of Abul Kalam Azad of Chandola village, filed the case on 11 August against 17 police officials and members with the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court No 2.

Taking cognizance of the case, Judge Begum Mithila Jahan Nipa asked the district superintendent of police to investigate the matter.

"She also directed to submit a report in this regard on 29 September," Cumilla Judge Court lawyer Advocate Md Golam Mostafa confirmed.

The accused are Cumilla Brahmanpara Police Station SI Saiful Islam (35), ASI Krishna Sarkar (35), SI Jibon Krishna Majumder (32), SI Kamal Hossain (35), ASI Matiur Rahman (38) and police members Nuruzzaman (30) and Jamal Hossain (35). Another 10 policemen have been named as unidentified accused in the case.

The incident took place on 3 August at Chandola village of Brahmanpara upazila in Cumilla.

According to the plaintiff in the case, Salma Akter, a group of plainclothes policemen led by Brahmanpara Police Station SI Saiful Islam came to their house on 3 August evening in search of her brother Lokman Hossain. They ransacked her home and snatched cash money worth Tk2 lakh, jewellery and a mobile phone.

During this time, her father freedom fighter Jamal Khan and husband Abul Kalam Azad had an argument with the police, who were then allegedly beaten by police.

Brahmanpara Police Station OC Appella Raju Naha said, "A team of plainclothes police conducted a drive at Salma Akhter's house to arrest her fugitive convict brother who has been accused in nine cases including robbery. At that time, some locals including Salma Akhter and her husband Abul Kalam Azad attacked the police."

Later, police arrested Abul Kalam Azad and accused the attackers of being drug dealers.

"Lokman Hossain was later arrested following a raid in Cumila," he said, claiming that everyone in the area knows about the incident.

Cumilla District Superintendent of Police Farooq Ahmed said, "We will look into the allegation."