15 of insurance fraud gang arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested 15 members, including five ring leaders, of a fraud gang who stole about Tk1.5cr by opening a fake insurance company and duping people with the promise of employment.

The gang extorted huge amounts of cash from job seekers and unemployed people by luring them into taking jobs at Zenith Islami Life Insurance.

Arrestees are Md Ershad Sheikh, Md Naeem Sheikh, Md Shahidullah, Md Ilyas Ahmed, Md Jamal Uddin, Md Ziaur Rahman, Md Mohsin Kabir, Md Kamrul Sheikh, Md Azizul Islam, Humayun Sheikh, Md Rahat alias Anik, Maulana Mainuddin, Md Barham Mia, Md Hezbollah and Md Chan Mia.

"The gang members were arrested during a raid at Shimultala under Savar Model Police Station in Dhaka district Monday," RAB said in a media release issued Tuesday (25 October).

"Zenith Islami Life Insurance Company offered full-time and part-time jobs in various positions. Initially, the job aspirants were charged Tk520 each as registration fee. Later, the company would force them to open a policy worth Tk10-20,000 luring them with job guarantee and huge salary," it read.

According to RAB, the members of the gang have been arrested several times by the law enforcement agencies for cheating people.

There are several cases against them for fraud in different police stations of Dhaka.