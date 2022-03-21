135 Rohingyas held on way to Malaysia

Maheshkhali Thana Police detained 135 Rohingyas from Sonadia Island while they were trying to go to Malaysia through the Bay of Bengal.

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Md Rafiqul Islam said brokers from various camps in Ukhia had gathered 135 Rohingyas on Sonadia Island in Maheshkhali to smuggle them to Malaysia. Upon receiving information, the police of Maheshkhali police station conducted an operation and arrested them.

During interrogation, the detainees told police that they gathered on Sonadia Island for going to Malaysia with the help of brokers on sea routes.

The process of sending the detained Rohingyas to the Rohingya camp in Ukhia is underway.