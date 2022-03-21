135 Rohingyas held on way to Malaysia

Crime

BSS
21 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

135 Rohingyas held on way to Malaysia

During interrogation, the detainees told police that they gathered on Sonadia Island for going to Malaysia with the help of brokers on sea routes

BSS
21 March, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:23 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

Maheshkhali Thana Police detained 135 Rohingyas from Sonadia Island while they were trying to go to Malaysia through the Bay of Bengal.

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Md Rafiqul Islam said brokers from various camps in Ukhia had gathered 135 Rohingyas on Sonadia Island in Maheshkhali to smuggle them to Malaysia. Upon receiving information, the police of Maheshkhali police station conducted an operation and arrested them.

During interrogation, the detainees told police that they gathered on Sonadia Island for going to Malaysia with the help of brokers on sea routes.

The process of sending the detained Rohingyas to the Rohingya camp in Ukhia is underway.

Top News

Rohingya arrested / fleeing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

10h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

23m | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

1h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

2h | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years