12 loan defaulters face arrest warrant in Ctg

A Chattogram court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against 12 people for defaulting on loans worth Tk133 crore from Uttara Bank's Agrabad branch.

The accused in the case are Solaiman Chowdhury, Amir Akbar Chowdhury, Mir Kashem Chowdhury, Serim Raja Chowdhury, Karim Awan Chowdhury, Abdul Matin Chowdhury, Sultana Begum, Ferdous Begum, Ruksana Begum, Hasina Begum, Razia Begum and Mumtaz Begum.

All of the accused above are the co-owners of Messrs Gordon Shipping Industries Limited.

The court has asked the city's Chawkbazar police station to execute the arrests.