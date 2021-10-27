12 loan defaulters face arrest warrant in Ctg

Crime

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 08:14 pm

12 loan defaulters face arrest warrant in Ctg

The court has asked the city’s Chawkbazar police station to execute the arrests

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 08:14 pm
Representational image. Illustartion: TBS
Representational image. Illustartion: TBS

A Chattogram court on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against 12 people for defaulting on loans worth Tk133 crore from Uttara Bank's Agrabad branch.

The accused in the case are Solaiman Chowdhury, Amir Akbar Chowdhury, Mir Kashem Chowdhury, Serim Raja Chowdhury, Karim Awan Chowdhury, Abdul Matin Chowdhury, Sultana Begum, Ferdous Begum, Ruksana Begum, Hasina Begum, Razia Begum and Mumtaz Begum.

All of the accused above are the co-owners of Messrs Gordon Shipping Industries Limited.

The court has asked the city's Chawkbazar police station to execute the arrests.

