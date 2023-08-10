11 deer poachers arrested in Sundarbans, dead Chital found

Eleven deer poachers were arrested in the Dimer Char area of the Sundarbans on Thursday (10 August). Photo: TBS

Eleven deer poachers were arrested in the Dimer Char area of the Sundarbans on Thursday (10 August).

During an operation led by forest guards, a dead spotted deer, known as Chital, was found in a trap.

The forest authorities seized deer traps and two trawlers from the possession of the poachers.

Sheikh Mahbub Hasan, officer of the Sarankhola range of the Sundarbans, said forest guards conducted an operation on a tip off that deer poachers were in Dimer Char.

He also said the arrested will be sent to a Bagerhat court on Friday after filing a case against them under the Forest Act.