11 bodies recovered after missing trawler drifts ashore in Cox's Bazar

Police and fire service personnel have recovered eleven decomposing bodies from a freezer inside a fishing trawler that washed ashore in the Naziratek area of Cox's Bazar.

Local fishermen saw the trawler floating across the Bay of Bengal and brought it to the shore, then informed the police. Eleven bodies have been recovered till 4pm, said Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Zakaria.

"We believe more bodies may be recovered as we continue searching. We have been carrying out rescue operations since the trawler surfaced on Sunday (23 April) afternoon," he added.

Police said they believe these are fishermen from Maheshkhali whose trawler went missing after falling prey to a robbery in the Bay around 7 April.

Rafiqul Islam, officer in charge of Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station, said the bodies inside the trawler were decomposed. The trawler may have been attacked by robbers around 10-12 days ago. The bodies were inside a freezer in the trawler. No one has yet been identified.