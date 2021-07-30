11 arrested for misusing bond facility

The detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 11 people for selling duty-free products at open market abusing the bond facility.

The law enforcers also seized clothes worth Tk1.27 crore, which were imported under bond facility as the raw materials of export-oriented production.

But the arrested traders were selling the clothes at open markets.

DMP will hold a briefing at the DMP Media Centre at 11.30am Saturday in this regard.

