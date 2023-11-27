10 vehicles set on fire in 24 hours: Fire Service

A good-carrying truck torched in Dhaka-Rangpur highway on 8 November 2023. Photo: TBS
A good-carrying truck torched in Dhaka-Rangpur highway on 8 November 2023. Photo: TBS

At least eight incidents of arson were reported where 10 vehicles were set on fire across the country in the past 24 hours till 6:00am Monday (27 November) amidst the ongoing 48-hour nationwide blockade enforced by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

Three of the arson attacks were reported in Natore and one each in Dhaka city, Naogaon, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Kishoreganj, Natore, and Dinajpur, according to the media cell of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The affected vehicles included five buses, four trucks, and one covered van. 

A total of 75 personnel from 15 fire service units worked to extinguish these fires.

During the correspondent period, the fire service has received reports of a total of 218 fire incidents across the country.

On 26 November:

  • A bus of 'Moumita' transport was torched under the Hanif flyover in Dhaka's Jatrabariat 7:48pm.
  • A bus of 'Rahi' transport  was set on fire in Naogaon's Mahadevpur Bazar at 11:10pm

On 27 November:

  • A truck was set ablaze  in front of Kuliarchar fire station in Kishoreganj at 00:56am
  • Another truck was torched in Khagrachari's  Jaliarpara  at 01:20am
  • There was another truck set on fire in Rajshahi University area at 02:17am
  • Three buses of  'GM Travels' were ablaze in Bonpara area under Baraigram upazila of Natore at 04:40am
  • A covered van was set on fire in Sylhet Sadar's Lalbazar area at 06.05am.
     

