10 gold bars seized at CTG airport

Customs officials seized 10 gold bars from a passenger at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Thursday.

Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner Salahuddin Rizvi said, "We seized 10 gold bars concealed inside a gaming car belonging to a passenger named Mohammad Sajjad Hossain."

The official informed that Mohammad Sajjad Hossain came from Jeddah, boarding a Bangladesh Biman BG-4136 flight.

The procedure of filling a case in this connection is underway, he added.