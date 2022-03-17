10 gold bars seized at CTG airport

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 05:32 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Customs officials seized 10 gold bars from a passenger at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Thursday.

Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner Salahuddin Rizvi said, "We seized 10 gold bars concealed inside a gaming car belonging to a passenger named Mohammad Sajjad Hossain."

The official informed that Mohammad Sajjad Hossain came from Jeddah, boarding a Bangladesh Biman BG-4136 flight.

The procedure of filling a case in this connection is underway, he added.

