10 gold bars recovered from waste trolley at Sylhet airport

10 gold bars were recovered from a flight's waste trolley at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport today.

The gold bars were found in an abandoned state after scanning the trolley of a Bangladesh Biman flight which arrived from Doha, Qatar on Tuesday morning (26 July).

The weight of the recovered gold is 1.16kg, the estimated value of which is almost Tk1 crore, he said.

Nazzasi Parvez, the airport revenue officer, said, "We searched all the passengers as we had information that gold may have been brought illegally on this flight. But nothing was found from any of them."

The gold was found after all the passengers left. However, it could not be confirmed who left them in the trolley, he added.