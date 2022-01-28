10 arrested for embezzling money by forging bank accounts

Police have arrested 10 people, including the sales manager of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited, on charges of embezzling money by forging bank accounts.

Md Asaduzzaman, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Gulshan Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

According to the police, the fraudsters operate with help from the gang's insiders in the bank. There are also members of the gang outside the bank.

"They were embezzling Tk6 crore using the name of another company by forging signatures and information through RTGS, a real-time interbank large value electronic funds transfer mechanism for both local and foreign currency transactions," Md Asaduzzaman said.

"Their plan was to embezzle Tk12 crore through the RTGS system," he added.

One of the arrestees, Zakir, was serving Dutch Bangla Bank as a sales manager.

He used to collect information about rich customers from the bank's servers, police added.