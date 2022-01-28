10 arrested for attempting to steal Tk6.5cr from Walton director’s bank account

Crime

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

10 arrested for attempting to steal Tk6.5cr from Walton director’s bank account

Md Safayet Tarique, first senior assistant director of Walton Group, filed a case with Vatara police station in connection with the incident

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 04:25 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Police have arrested 10 persons for allegedly trying to embezzle Tk6 crore by using forged information from a bank account of SM Ashraful Alam, director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited.

Md Asaduzzaman, deputy commissioner (DC) of the Gulshan Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the matter.

He said, "The gang was attempting to transfer Tk6 crore from the Walton director's account with Dutch-Bangla Bank to another account by forging signatures and information through the electronic funds transfer (EFT) system.

The detainees are Md Zakir Hossain, Yeasin Ali, Mahbub Ishtyak Bhuiyan, Anisur Rahman, Sohan, Md Dulal Hossain, Md Aslam, Abdur Razzak, Zakir Hossen, Md Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan, and Md Nazrul Islam.

Md Safayet Tarique, first assistant director of Walton Group, filed a case with Vatara police station over the incident on 27 January.

According to the case statement, on 25 January, the gang came to the Dutch-Bangla Bank's Bashundara Branch and submitted papers to transfer Tk6 crore from the bank account of Ashraful Alam to a bank account named "NI Corporation BD"' with AB Bank's Motijheel Branch. When it raised suspicion, the bank manager contacted the Walton Group, and the fraud came to light.

After the case was filed, Vatara police arrested 10 members of the fraudster gang from different areas of the capital.

Among them, five were arrested on 27 January from a restaurant in the Vatara police station area while they were planning to embezzle Tk12 crore from a savings account of United Hospital Limited with Dutch-Bangla Bank's Basundhara branch.

Accused Md Zakir Hossain is serving as SME sales team manager at Dutch-Bangla Bank's Karwan Bazar branch. He used to collect information about affluent customers from the bank's servers and provide it to other members of the gang.

During interrogation, the arrestees said they were an organised group. They used to embezzle money from these bank accounts with the help of Md Zakir Hossain.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

bank / Bank Fraud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

4h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

6h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

21h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building