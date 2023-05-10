1 arrested over attack on Baul gathering in Narsingdi

Police have arrested one person in connection with the recent attack on a Baul Sadhu Sanga (gathering of Bauls) in Narsingdi's Belabo upazila.

"The main accused Jahangir Sheikh, 35 was arrested from Patuli union of Belabo upazila on Tuesday (9 May). Police arrested the main accused within two to two and a half hours of filing the case. Jahangir is addicted to drugs. There is a drug case against him. He has been arrested before," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belabo Police Station Tanveer Ahmed told The Business Standard.

"At present the situation is normal. Police are deployed around the ashram as a precaution," he added.

According to police and local sources, Baul artists gathered on Sunday (7 May) on the occasion of the kulkhani (funeral ceremony) of the late devotee Sumon at Pulkit Ashram in Belabo village of Patuli Union. The ashram is known as Lalan Akhara to the locals. Jahangir Sheikh, a local resident, used to visit it regularly. Last Sunday at noon, Jahangir started a ruckus with the attendees in his drunken state, the Baul artists threw him out of the arena.

After about half an hour, Jahangir entered the arena with a group of men and attacked the Baul artists. At this time, the attackers vandalised at least 20 musical instruments. Baul artists Khokon Chishti, Mintu Fakir and Riadullah Bhuiyan were injured in the attack.

Baul Khokon Chishti filed a case at Belabo Police Station on Monday (8 May) naming Jahangir as the main accused.

"That day at around 2:30 in the afternoon, Jahangir was in a drunken state and made a commotion. That is why we kicked him out of the ashram. After half an hour he attacked us with his men. At least 20 musical instruments, including our ektara, harmonium, and tabla, were smashed," Khokon Chishti said.

Patuli Union Parishad Chairman Ifranul Haque Bhuiyan Zaman, told TBS, "Jahangir and his relatives vandalised musical instruments because they were thrown out of the Sadhusang. He is addicted to drugs. The situation in the area is now normal."