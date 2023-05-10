1 arrested over attack on Baul gathering in Narsingdi

Crime

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 12:35 pm

Related News

1 arrested over attack on Baul gathering in Narsingdi

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have arrested one person in connection with the recent attack on a Baul Sadhu Sanga (gathering of Bauls) in Narsingdi's Belabo upazila.

"The main accused Jahangir Sheikh, 35 was arrested from Patuli union of Belabo upazila on Tuesday (9 May). Police arrested the main accused within two to two and a half hours of filing the case. Jahangir is addicted to drugs. There is a drug case against him. He has been arrested before," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belabo Police Station Tanveer Ahmed told The Business Standard. 

"At present the situation is normal. Police are deployed around the ashram as a precaution," he added. 

According to police and local sources, Baul artists gathered on Sunday (7 May) on the occasion of the kulkhani (funeral ceremony) of the late devotee Sumon at Pulkit Ashram in Belabo village of Patuli Union. The ashram is known as Lalan Akhara to the locals. Jahangir Sheikh, a local resident, used to visit it regularly. Last Sunday at noon, Jahangir started a ruckus with the attendees in his drunken state, the Baul artists threw him out of the arena.

After about half an hour, Jahangir entered the arena with a group of men and attacked the Baul artists. At this time, the attackers vandalised at least 20 musical instruments. Baul artists Khokon Chishti, Mintu Fakir and Riadullah Bhuiyan were injured in the attack.

Baul Khokon Chishti filed a case at Belabo Police Station on Monday (8 May) naming Jahangir as the main accused.

 "That day at around 2:30 in the afternoon, Jahangir was in a drunken state and made a commotion. That is why we kicked him out of the ashram. After half an hour he attacked us with his men. At least 20 musical instruments, including our ektara, harmonium, and tabla, were smashed," Khokon Chishti said. 

Patuli Union Parishad Chairman Ifranul Haque Bhuiyan Zaman, told TBS, "Jahangir and his relatives vandalised musical instruments because they were thrown out of the Sadhusang. He is addicted to drugs. The situation in the area is now normal."

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Baul / Narsingdi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

4h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

1d | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

16h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

16h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

17h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter