Cricketer Mominul donates oxygen cylinders to Cox’s Bazar oxygen bank

National cricketer Mominul Haque has donated two oxygen cylinders to a Cox's Bazar oxygen bank.

The test match captain of Bangladesh Cricket Team handed over the oxygen cylinders to Cox's Bazar oxygen bank's chief coordinator Ishtiak Ahmed Joy today.

Mominul said, "Cox's Bazar is my birthplace. I have liability towards the people of this region."

The left-hand batsman said that he heard about the oxygen bank when he was in Zimbabwe and wished to be a part of it.

Mominul also urged all to work together to fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

Mentioning that the oxygen bank now has 30 cylinders, Ishtiak Ahmed said, "We are very grateful to Mominul Haque as he extended his support for the oxygen bank. The affluent people of the society should work together to ensure health service."