Creating a level-playing field main challenge: EC commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 10:09 pm

The Election Commission finds it a huge challenge to create a level-playing field for all in the 12th national elections, EC Commissioner Anisur Rahman said on Sunday.

"It is a huge challenge for us to create a level-playing field for all that we will pay attention to. If everyone does not get it, there will be no atmosphere for voting. I do not know if we will be successful. But we will keep on trying till the very end," he told the media at his office.

"Another challenge is to bring all the parties to the elections. We will try our level best but not sure of the success," he added.

Regarding the BNP's participation in the elections, Anisur said he expected all political parties would join the elections. "There are 13 months till the elections. A lot of changes can come in local and international politics in the meantime," he added.

On the amendment to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972, the commissioner said the process has been taking a long time for many reasons. He, however, expressed his hope to get a solution from the ministry soon.

"The government will cooperate with us to complete the legal procedure," he added.

On the use of CCTV cameras during the elections, Anisur said over 3 lakh CCTV cameras will be used for 300 seats. Those involved in various irregularities during polls have become alert because of the cameras, which is very positive, he added.

Regarding the challenge to keep the field administration neutral to conduct a fair poll, the election commissioner said everything will remain within their control after announcing the election schedule.

"Earlier we saw a massive change at field level administration. I think time will say," he said.
 

