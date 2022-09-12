Create synergy to fight digital crimes: PM Hasina to INTERPA members

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday stressed the need for enhanced cooperation among the member countries of the International Association of Police Academies (INTERPA) to fight tech-based crimes for furthering global peace, stability and development.

"Enhanced technology, expertise, intelligence sharing and coordination among law enforcement agencies of all these countries will go a long way in curbing violent extremism and transnational tech-based crimes around the globe," she said.

The premier inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference on Digitalisation of Policing in a city hotel through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganobhaban.

"There are commonalities that bring us closer, and we must create a synergy in favour of enhanced cooperation for furthering global peace, stability, and development," she said.

Founded in the Turkish city of Istanbul in 2011, is one of the leading organisations in the field of policing, police education and training. It has 76 members from 59 countries.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that this conference would afford all the member countries an opportunity to reach a general consensus to explore an innovative, viable, prompt and effective mode of communication and cooperation among INTERPA member countries.

Noting that the theme of this conference "Digitalisation of Policing" is really a time-befitting one, the premier said violent extremism and transnational organised crime pose an enormous threat to national and international security in this age of globalisation where boundaries matter little.

In recent years, a new development in technology and communications has enabled such crime networks to carry on their anti-human schemes with increased mobility, she said.

She said the destructive activities of the terrorists result in a far-reaching destabilising impact on the whole world.

The prime minister said new challenges are also being originated in the form of cybercrime, money laundering, counterfeiting of currency, terrorist financing and other modern-day threats.

"Thus, policing around the world has become extremely challenging these days. In this present context, no single nation can address these on its own," she said.

"To address all these menaces, there is no alternative to consolidating cooperation among the countries of the world," she said adding that this unique conference of INTERPA comprising professionals from member police training institutions across continents would open up new avenues for cooperation in the arena of state-of-the-art training, capacity enhancement and sharing the best practices.

"Digitalisation of Policing can be a great way forward to fighting terrorism, violent extremism and other tech-based crimes," she continued.

In this context, she mentioned that Bangladesh Police has proved its capacity and resilience in successfully combating terrorism and violent extremism.

Hasina said institutionalising a demand-driven and outcome-based platform to curb violent extremism and tech-based transnational crimes can ensure global peace and stability.

"We believe, the collective will and joint efforts by INTERPA members can make a marked difference in the security landscape of the globe," she added.

Turning to the development of Bangladesh, the premier said her government has achieved grand success in building a happy and prosperous country in keeping with the aspiration of the people. "We have earned desired progress in all social indices," she said.

"We have taken every measure to transform the country into a 'Digital Bangladesh' by making information technology accessible to all, including the marginal people, through efficient, service-oriented and ICT-friendly services," said Hasina.

Citing that Bangladesh Police plays a significant role in the onward march of our progress and development, she said, "There have been substantive qualitative changes in police, thanks to the developmental activities of our government. We will push forward this pace of development of police in days to come."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Md. Akhter Hossain, INTERPA President Prof Yilmaz Colak also spoke at the opening session, presided over by Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

Rector of Police Staff College Bangladesh Khandker Golam Faruq delivered the welcome speech.