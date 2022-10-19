One killed, another injured after crane collapses in Munshiganj steel plant

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 01:38 pm

A 32-year-old worker died and another was severely injured after a crane collapsed on them at a steel plant in Munshiganj on Tuesday (18 October).

The tragedy occurred around 8pm at Magnum Steel Mill in the Baushia area of the district's Gazaria upazila.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam. Meanwhile, the other injured in the accident has been admitted to a local hospital, said police, adding that no case has been registered yet in the case.

Abdul Ghaffar, the uncle of the deceased, said that Kalam was working in the furnace section of the steel mill when the crane fell on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, relatives of the diseased have staged a protest in front of the mill demanding justice. They alleged that the authority did not show any sincerity in treating the injured worker either.

However, the mill authorities could not be reached for comment over the incident.

Gazaria Police Station OC (Investigation) Muktar Hossain said that the body has been sent to the Munshiganj General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"The process of filing the case is going on. Relatives of the deceased and some local people have staged a protest in front the mill. To avoid any untoward incident, the police has been deployed at the scene," he added.

