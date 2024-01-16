Crafts fair, folk festival in Narayanganj brings back lost traditions of rural Bengal

Hand fans made from nakshi at the month-long crafts fair and folk festival in Naryanganj’s Sonargaon Upazila. Photo: TBS

A month-long crafts fair and folk festival has kicked off on the premises of the Bangladesh Folk and Craft Foundation in Naryanganj's Sonargaon Upazila.

Abdullah Al Qaiser, member of parliament (MP), inaugurated the festival on Tuesday (16 January) which will continue till 14 February.

Colourful clay pots at the month-long crafts fair and folk festival in Naryanganj’s Sonargaon Upazila. Photo: TBS

The opening day drew in a great crowd with admiration for lost traditions of rural Bengal.

The opening day drew in a great crowd with admiration for lost traditions of rural Bengal. Photo: TBS

Around 64 artisans from across the country are demonstrating various crafts making techniques at the event.

About 100 stalls set up in the fair will display an array of traditional products, including Shola craft of Naogaon and Magura, palm leaf fans of Chattogram, Shataranji of Rangpur, handicrafts of small ethnic groups of Rangamati, and terracotta art of Kishoreganj.

Sculptures sold at the month-long crafts fair and folk festival in Naryanganj’s Sonargaon Upazila. Photo: TBS

Speaking as chief guest, MP Abdullah Al Qaiser said, "We are trying to develop Sonargaon as a tourist city. This will be a place to bring back the lost traditions of rural Bengal. We want to preserve our heritage through the Bangladesh Folk Arts and Crafts Foundation."

Cultural Secretary Khalil Ahmed, who presided over the ceremony, said, "We have here 64 artisans from all over the country who uphold our tradition. Many of the artworks will be recognised internationally."

Pottery at play during the month-long crafts fair and folk festival in Naryanganj’s Sonargaon Upazila. Photo: TBS

During the month-long folk festival, traditional sports of rural Bengal – Hadudu, kite flying, and other events will be held every day, he added.

Paintings being made at the month-long crafts fair and folk festival in Naryanganj’s Sonargaon Upazila. Photo: TBS

One of the participants at the fair, Basanti Rani Sutradhar, brought hand fans made from nakshi.

She said, "Every year, I bring hand fans. I got a great response at the fair. Sales are also good. At the end of the fair, there are many orders for hand fans."