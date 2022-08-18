Crab gives 7-day ultimatum demanding withdrawal of case against journos Jewel, Azad

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Crime Reporters Association Bangladesh (Crab) on Thursday gave a seven-day ultimatum to a contractor company to withdraw a "false case" that it filed against DBC journalist Saiful Islam Jewel and camera person Azad Ahmed.

Crab raised the demand while staging a human chain and protest rally at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) premises in the capital's Segunbagicha.

The journalist leaders  expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the "false case" filed against the journalists by Nazmul Hasan Bhuiyan, brother of Kawsar Bhuiyan, owner of contractor company Victor Trading.

They said, on 2 August, Kawsar and his associates attacked Jewel and Azad, leaving them seriously injured. Kawsar and his accomplices were arrested and currently in jail over the incident but now they are giving murder threats to the journos.

The speakers said memorandums will be submitted to the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Home Affairs demanding the withdrawal of the case. If the case is not withdrawn within seven days, Crab, DRU, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) will announce a united programme soon.

DUJ president Sohel Haider Chowdhury, former president Abu Zafar Surya, DRU president Nazrul Islam Mithu, general secretary Nurul Islam Hasib, DRU former general secretary Kabir Ahmed Khan, former Crab general secretary Sarwar Alam, addressed the rally presided over by Crab president Mirza Mehedi Tamal.

Attack on journalist / ultimatum

