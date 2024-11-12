CPJ urges Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus to protect press freedom

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 08:40 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 08:43 am

On November 4, the interim information ministry announced that the Cyber Security Act would be repealed within a week

File Photo: Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus speaks at the Trust Women conference in London on 19 November 2014. Photo: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett
File Photo: Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus speaks at the Trust Women conference in London on 19 November 2014. Photo: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett

Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Yunus has been urged by the Committee to Protect Journalists to protect press freedoms in a letter on 11 November, says a CPJ press release.

On November 4, the interim information ministry announced that the Cyber Security Act would be repealed within a week. The law was passed in 2023 and replaced the Digital Security Act, which was repeatedly used to crack down on journalists under the previous government.

Currently, dozens of journalists perceived to be supportive of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ousted Awami League party face police investigations in apparent retaliation for their work. In late October and early November, the interim information ministry revoked the press accreditation of several of these journalists, four of whom remain jailed.

Read the full letter here.

