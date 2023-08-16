CPJ monitoring ongoing DSA investigations launched into 2 Savar-based journos

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is monitoring the ongoing Digital Security Act investigation launched into Savar-based journalists Nazmus Sakib and Md Emdadul Haque, it said in a social media post.

In a post published in the non-profit organisation's site, it said on 29 July, 2023, the Savar Model Police Station opened an investigation into Nazmus Sakib, editor of the Dainik Fulki newspaper and president of the Savar Press Club, and Md Emdadul Haque, a reporter for the Amader Notun Somoy newspaper, after registering a complaint against them under four sections of the Digital Security Act.

The CPJ reviewed the complaint filed on 28 July, 2023, by Md Shahinur Islam, who identified himself to The Daily Star as a reporter for the newspaper Amar Somoy.

It accused the journalists and other unnamed members of the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami party and Bangladesh Nationalist Party of working together to commit "anti-state crimes" and disseminate "conspiratorial news" in a July 27, 2023, Dainik Fulki article.

The CPJ said the article in question was titled "Asia's longest-serving prime minister is finally resigning," covering the resignation announcement of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen but mistakenly used a photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The next day, the newspaper published a correction and apology, which CPJ reviewed.

In conversations with the two journalists, Haque told the CPJ that he had left Dainik Fulki around 2019 and was not involved in the article.

On the other hand, Sakib told CPJ that he believed he was being targeted to undermine his campaign in the election for Savar Press Club president, which is set to be held in the coming months. He is opposed by about five journalists who strongly support the Awami League, he said.

Sakib and Haque said they do not know Islam. Islam told CPJ via messaging app that his complaint was "accurate" and claimed the two journalists were involved in "information terrorism."

Islam did not respond to CPJ's follow-up question about his journalistic background.

The CPJ said it had called, messaged, and emailed the Amar Somoy newspaper for comment, but did not receive any replies.

"Separately, on July 30, Sakib received a notice from the Dhaka district deputy commissioner's office, reviewed by CPJ, ordering the journalist to explain within seven days why Dainik Fulki's license to operate should not be canceled following an application filed by Manjurul Alam Rajib, chair of a local government unit and an Awami League leader in Savar. The notice alleges that the July 27 article 'achieved the task of tarnishing the image of the state'".

Sakib's response, dated August 6 and reviewed by CPJ, denied that allegation, expressed regret over the "unintentional mistake," and mentioned the published correction and apology. Haque told CPJ that he did not receive a similar notice at that time.

In response to the government's announcement on 7 August that the Digital Security Act will be replaced, the CPJ called on authorities to ensure the new Cyber Security Act complies with international human rights law.