CPJ calls for immediate and unconditional release of journalist Shamsuzzaman

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a US-based independent non-profit and non-governmental organisation, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Prothom Alo's Savar correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams, who was sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) and picked up by law enforcement personnel on Wednesday (29 March).

"Bangladesh authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams, drop any investigation into his work, and ensure the staff of the Prothom Alo newspaper can report without interference or fear of reprisal," the CPJ said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The arrest and harassment of Bangladeshi journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams under the draconian Digital Security Act is an excessive reaction by authorities that smacks of intimidation," said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ's programme director, in New York.

"Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Shams and cease harassing journalists under the Digital Security Act, which has repeatedly been used to muzzle critical voices," he added.

A case was filed under the DSA against Prothom Alo's Savar correspondent Shamsuzzaman Shams in the early hours of Wednesday. He was later picked up from his Savar home by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) around 4am.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told The Business Standard on Wednesday that the CID had picked up the journalist.

"A case has been filed and it will be dealt with accordingly," he said.

Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka North city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am.

The case statement said Shams, for his report, paid a child Tk10 and fabricated his quote. This proves that the report published on 26 March in Prothom Alo was influenced by vested interests to tarnish the image of the government and the country globally, the statement added.

Kibria, in his statement, said his sentiments were hurt by the report published on Independence Day.

CPJ in its statement further said that it has repeatedly documented the use of the DSA to jail and harass journalists in retaliation for their work.

It also said that the organization reached Dhaka district police superintendent Md Asaduzzaman via messaging app, and the CPJ's request for comment was referrered to the press wing of the police headquarters.

CPJ said that it called and messaged Roy Niyati, a Dhaka metropolitan police spokesperson, but did not receive any replies. Syed Golam Kibria also did not respond to CPJ's request for comment sent via messaging app, it added.