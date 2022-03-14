CPD’s Fahmida Khatun invited to join UNCTAD high-level panel

The secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has invited Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), to join as a member of the high-level advisory board on Productive Capacities Index (PCI) of UNCTAD, said a press release on Monday.

UNCTAD launched PCI as a practical tool which will help member states to monitor and benchmark their progress and achievements in building new and enhancing existing productive capacities over time, and their potential to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The PCI high-level advisory board will advise UNCTAD on its research and policy-oriented agenda related to productive capacities.

These would include, among others, the expansion of policy and institutional frameworks, further development and refinement of the methods and international standards for the measurement of productive capacities.

The high-level advisory board on PCI will work in broad collaboration with the academia, policy makers, statisticians and experts working on related programmes and endeavours.