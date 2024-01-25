CPD launches forum to facilitate implementation of National Social Insurance Scheme

The Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) today (25 January) launched a forum to facilitate the implementation of the government's National Social Insurance Scheme (NSIS).

The Social Insurance Forum (SIF) has been established by the CPD, in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, under the initiative titled 'Establishing Social Insurance Forum (SIF): A Platform for Discussion on Implementing NSIS', according to a press statement.

In his keynote presentation at the event, Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director, CPD, said, "The SIF aims to bridge knowledge gaps, facilitate framework development, establish networks with stakeholders, and track progress in thematic areas.

"The knowledge gap will be bridged by identifying and addressing gaps in understanding through the dissemination of detailed insights into policy requirements."

Clarity on organisational and operational workflows will be emphasised to enhance comprehension and implementation, he also said.

To facilitate framework development, the CPD research director suggested that a platform should be provided for collaborative discussions and idea exchange to enhance the creation of robust frameworks.

Besides, guidance and resources should be offered to streamline the process of developing effective frameworks aligned with the National Social Security Strategy (NSSS) objectives. Encouraging dialogue among participants will help ensure that diverse perspectives contribute to the formation of a comprehensive and adaptable framework.

Regarding networking with stakeholders in NSSS implementation, he suggested establishing effective communication channels and collaboration among key participants.

This includes hosting events to foster relationships, share best practices, and collectively address challenges, aiming to create a cohesive community with a synchronised approach to social insurance initiatives.

The main objective of the SIF will be to facilitate the implementation of the action plan with regard to the NSIS. A dialogue titled 'Inception of Social Insurance Forum in Bangladesh' was organised on the day to this end.

Parveen Mahmud FCA, member, CPD Board of Trustees and chairperson, Board of Governors, RDRS Bangladesh, chaired the session and highlighted 'Introducing social insurance in Bangladesh has numerous advantages, such as preventing specific groups from falling into poverty and safeguarding against income loss due to factors like old age, disability, and unemployment'.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Saad Hossain Gilani, chief technical advisor, ILO Country Office, Dhaka, said, "Several countries with lower GDP and per capita income than Bangladesh are successfully implementing social insurance despite constraints and are reaping its benefits. Bangladesh, however, lags behind in this dimension' underscored."

"During crises like the Covid-19 pandemic or the death of a breadwinner, poverty exacerbates. It is crucial for individuals to have multiple income sources to better cope with these economic shocks," Arinjoy Dhar, senior director, BRAC Microfinance, said on the occasion.

"Insurance currently covers almost all age groups, except for individuals aged 15 to 69. We still need to think about how this age group will be covered by social insurance," said Aminul Arifeen, programme manager, Social Protection Policy Support (SPPS) & Acceleration SDGs, UNDP Bangladesh.

According to the CPD, social insurance is a government-backed initiative that offers financial aid and protection to individuals or groups facing social risks like illness, disability, unemployment, old age, and maternity.

The insurance's purpose is to alleviate the economic impact of such events on individuals and families.However, a suitable design for the NSIS is yet to be developed, it said in the press statement.

Although ministries are consistently organising regular meetings and workshops on the NSSS, there is still a notable absence of widespread discussions specifically focused on the NSIS.

Additionally, the visible progress on the implementation of NSIS seems to be limited or not readily apparent.

A pension scheme has been introduced, but the level of participation is currently insignificant. There are several gaps in the implementation of NSIS, including conceptual gaps, legal and planning gaps, institutional gaps, operational gaps, among others.

The SIF has been formed to address these issues.