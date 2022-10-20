CPD for gas exploration, renewable energy to tackle ongoing energy crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 01:35 pm

Related News

CPD for gas exploration, renewable energy to tackle ongoing energy crisis

TBS Report 
20 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prioritising the use of renewable energy (RE) and emphasising gas exploration and extraction  efforts are required to tackle the ongoing fossil-fuel-based power and energy crisis, says Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

It has urged the government to put emphasis on gas exploration in order to reduce the over-dependence on imported fossil fuel and better utilise the existing solar-based power infrastructure.

The CPD disclosed this information during a press conference titled "Slowdown in global economy and challenges for Bangladesh: How to tackle?" held in its Dhaka office on Thursday (20 October).

As per CPD the country's energy and power sector confront multiple challenges – both short and medium-term in nature however it says that there are chances to reduce the power crisis through some additional power from India. 

The civil society institution noted that the power plants which are currently under construction (3384MW) are highly unlikely to come into operation due to shortages of energy supply thus the power generation and supply crisis is likely to continue unless sufficient fuel supply is ensured.

Even though the power crisis may be eased in the medium term, the long-term tension will continue as the added generation capacity is mainly import-based, putting a huge burden of capacity payment on the shoulder of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), CPD added. 

As the global oil prices are declining over time, BPC should consider a downward revision of oil (diesel, octane, petroleum) prices, it recommended.

Measures taken by the government to ease the current energy crisis are more suitable for the "short-term" and in some cases are "not consistent" – CPD said adding that government steps in this regard need to be properly monitored and reviewed. 

Data on maximum power generation and load shedding seem to be unreliable and misleading as they do not reflect reality. If the global energy prices (oil and LNG) do not drop, the government should be prepared to spend a significant portion of the forex reserve on energy imports.

CPD also suggested the government look for long-term loans from the IMF, WB and IDB.

Top News / Energy

Bangladesh / energy crisis / CPD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

3h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

5h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

15h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

15h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

17h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities