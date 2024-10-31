CPB to launch 15-day anti-exploitation, anti-discrimination march tomorrow

Logo of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB). Photo: Collected

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) will launch a 15-day-long nationwide "Anti-Exploitation, Anti-Discrimination Democratic Awakening March" from tomorrow (1 November) with several demands.

CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam and General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince made the annoucnement in joint a statement today (31 October), urging the public to join the programme which will conclude on 15 November.

The march will address several demands including controlling commodity prices by breaking syndicates, implementing a rationing system in rural and urban areas, ensuring public safety, reforming the electoral system, announcing a roadmap for election, recovering looted money, and ending corruption, looting and land grabbing.

CPB emphasised the recent mass uprising on 5 August led to the downfall of the autocratic regime Awami League.

The party statement highlighted the sacrifices made by students and people during the movement and expressed hope for the establishment of a true democracy in the country.

It also criticised the fallen AL government for oppressing the people and depriving them of their democratic rights.

The CPB leaders urged the government to take strong measures against communal attacks, land grabbing, and any attempts to undermine democratic rights.

They called upon the people to unite and strengthen the party to build a Bangladesh free from exploitation and discrimination.