CPA recommended to form Standing Committee for further development

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has been recommended to form a Standing Committee of 5-6 members who will assist in the development of the port through regular follow-up.

The recommendation was made today at the 41st meeting of the Standing Committee on the Shipping Ministry, held at the Parliament House.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam.

The existing problems of Chittagong Port Authority were discussed including revenue and expenditure, the progress of development projects and plans to develop the port internationally.

The port committee has been suggested making the port more attractive and making a three-dimensional model in Chittagong port.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Mazaharul Haque Pradhan, Mahfuzur Rahman, Dr Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Aslam Hossain Saudagar and SM Shahzada participated in the meeting.