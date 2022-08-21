Cox's Bazar trawler capsize: 5 bodies recovered in two days

Dead bodies of five fishermen were recovered on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning after a trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal's Nazirartek channel.

The dead bodies of Hossain Ahmed, Azizul Haque and Mohammad Abchan were recovered from the Maheshkhali channel around 10:30 am on Sunday (21 August).

Confirming the matter, Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station OC Sheikh Munir Ul Ghiyas said that he saw the bodies floating in the morning and heard about the rescue of three bodies with the help of the Coast Guard.

"But so far we have received information of two people. Efforts are underway to collect the name and address of another," he said.

Local public representative Anwar Hossain said that the bodies of 5 fishermen have been recovered so far in after the trawler sank.

He also said that three fishermen - Khorshed Alam, Nurul Islam and Anwar Hossain are missing.

On Friday (19 August) afternoon, a fishing trawler named "FB Maer Doa" sank in Nazirartek channel.

The Coast Guard rescued 8 of the 19 fishermen on board the trawler.

Three more returned to shore in another trawler.

The bodies of two fishermen - Taiyab and Saiful among the remaining 8 missing persons were recovered on Saturday (20 August).

Three more bodies were recovered on Sunday morning.

Still, three more fishermen are missing.