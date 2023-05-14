Cox's Bazar Shelters: Children's safety on one hand, risk of robberies in empty homes on the other

Jannat Begum, 50, was on her way back home from the cyclone shelter at Baharchhara Government Primary School.

Her son, daughter, daughter-in-law, were in tow. Even though the cyclone had just started crossing, Jannat was leaving the shelter. She had other concerns.

"We took shelter here at night due to the cyclone. But our family members have said the situation has improved. There is a risk of theft and robbery, so we think it's best to return home."

Jannat said she would come back if the situation worsened.

Many locals feel the same as Jannat. They, too, have been going to and from shelters in Cox's Bazar since Sunday.

Past experiences of cyclones have not been good for them. When disaster strikes, people are forced to move to shelters, leaving their valuables unprotected.

Amin, a rickshaw-puller and local of Nazirtek, said, "I brought my three sons and my daughter, along with my wife, to the shelter on Saturday night. There is a risk of theft, but I also don't want my children in harm's way. We have left everything behind to protect ourselves," he said.

Fatema, a resident of Kutudia Para, was just leaving the shelter with the nine-month-old when this correspondent approached her.

She said she was returning home. Her husband was not at the shelter. He was guarding the trawler he worked on.

"My husband kept me here with my four children. My daughter and her husband are in another shelter. I am leaving my children with my eldest daughter and returning home," he said.

Abdur Rahman, a volunteer, said, "Many people were forcibly brought to this shelter by the administration on Saturday night. Many have been leaving since dawn. They will come again when the storm starts."

Reports of a storm in the night had led to many people seeking shelter. Over 200 people had sought refuge in Kalatali Government Primary School Center in Cox's Bazar. By 10am, the shelter was largely empty as people returned home.



Shahidul Karim, who is in charge of the shelter, said, "Many returned home because they feared thefts.

rning. Because there is a fear of theft from house to house. They will come back again when the storm starts or the situation worsens."

According to the Cox's Bazar District Administration Control Room, a total of 700 shelters have been opened in Cox's Bazar Sadar, Teknaf, Ukhia, Ramu, Chakria, Pekua, Maheshkhali and Qutubdia till 9am on Sunday.

A total of two lakh people have taken refuge in the shelter. Also, 4,157 cattle have been taken to shelters. Eighty-four medical teams are ready to provide emergency medical services.