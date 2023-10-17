Cox's Bazar ready to celebrate Durga Puja will full fervour: District Puja Udjapan Parishad

All preparations have been completed to celebrate Durga Puja in a peaceful environment in Cox's Bazar, said the District Puja Udjapan Parishad.

A total of 3,020 volunteers (20 each in 151 mandaps) of the district are keeping watch round-the-clock. They will be accompanied by law enforcement officials and each mandap will have sufficient number of CCTV cameras, the parishad's President Ujjal Kar said during a press conference organised by Cox's Bazar District Puja Udyapan Parishad at Brahm Mandir on Tuesday afternoon.

He said, this time 315 pujas will be held in Cox's Bazar district, which is 10 more than last year.

To make the puja peaceful, the overall preparations have been completed after exchanging views with the law enforcement forces, officials at various levels of administration and other dignitaries.

Pratima Bisarjan [immersion of the Goddess Durga] will be held like every year on 24 October at Labani Point on the beach. And this will be the biggest ceremony in the country.

In the press conference, the parishad's General Secretary Bentu Dash said that the namaz prayer schedule will be displayed at each mandap (pavillion). Mic, drums will be turned off during namaz.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) of Cox's Bazar Md Rafiqul Islam said a coordination meeting of the administration was held with the Puja Udjapan Parishad to make the puja peaceful.

Each mandap will have adequate number of Ansars for security. Police patrol will be strong with law enforcers in plain clothes, he added.

He hopes that the Durga Puja will be celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere in the district.

Journalist Tofail Ahmed, Muhammad Ali Jinnat, Puja Udjapan Parishad leader Ratan Das, Deepak Sharma Dipu spoke at the press conference.