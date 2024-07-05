Cox's Bazar man killed in elephant attack while attempting to scare it off from locality

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 02:57 pm

Representational image of an elephant out in the wild.
Representational image of an elephant out in the wild.

A man in Cox's Bazar's Dorianagar area was killed in an elephant attack while trying to scare off the wild animal that entered the locality during the early hours today (5 July). 

The deceased has been identified as Monir Alam, 50, said Samir Ranjan Saha, officer in charge of the Cox's Bazar South Forest Division's sadar range. 

Quoting locals, Samir said several wild elephants roam in the Himchari reserved forest under the Cox's Bazar South Forest Division. 

"Occasionally, these elephants wander into inhabited areas. During early hours today, a wild elephant entered the Dorianagar area, causing panic among the locals who then informed the local forest department," he added. 

Samir said locals attempted to drive the elephant away even before department personnel could reach the scene. 

"During this time, a person was injured in the elephant attack. He was later rescued and taken to the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, where the duty doctor declared him dead," he added. 

The forest department officer said the forest personnel were able to return the elephant back to the forest with the help of locals after the incident. 

This is the first time in 30 years that someone died in an elephant attack in the Dorianagar area. 

The body of the deceased has been handed over to his relatives, said Samir.

elephant attack / Cox's Bazar / death

