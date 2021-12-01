Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

Cox's Bazar launched the country's first-ever sky dining at the Sugandha Point sea beach on Tuesday.

With a view to promote tourism in Bangladesh's south-eastern district Cox's Bazar, a place with the longest natural sandy beach in the world, Your Travel Limited built the hanging restaurant "Fly Dining".

Mayor of Cox's Bazar municipality Mujibur Rahman inaugurated the restaurant in an event attended by Chattogram division Additional DIG of Police Md Muslim Uddin, Cox's Bazar Tourist Police (SP) Md Zillur Rahman and proprietor of the restaurant Nawab Fayez Abu Bakkar Khan.

Photo: Colelcted

The 20-seat capacity Fly Dining restaurant offers the opportunity to enjoy food 160 feet above the ground.

The food and service at the hanging restaurant will cost around Tk4,000-8,500 per person.

Photo: Collected

Under the package, foodies will get to relish the experience of an open sky dining while enjoying the top view of the beach and its surroundings for one to one-and-a-half hours, including the time to board, ascent, feast and descent.

Fly Dining located next to Sea Princess hotel at Sugandha point uses seat belts attached to the deck chair to ensure the safety of the customers. The deck is attached to the head of a special crane, made with aluminium and steel, to lift the guests to air.

Photo: Collected

Restaurant staff will serve the ordered food of choice on the hanging deck.

Popular chef Tony Khan is in charge of the restaurant's food and management.