Cox’s Bazar hotels motels to reopen from 24 June

Hotels, motels, guest houses and restaurants are finally reopening in Cox's Bazar tourist zone from 24 June following health rules in response to the demands from those concerned with tourism.

However, all tourist spots will remain closed.

The authorities have asked not to let anyone book a room without an urgent need and no dine-in will be available at the restaurants.

Senior Secretary of the Local Government Division, Md Helaluddin Ahmed, informed of these decisions at the Covid-19 Prevention Committee meeting which were later conveyed to the media by Additional District Magistrate Abu Sufian through a meeting held at the ATM Zafar Alam Conference Hall of the district administration on Monday afternoon.

Additional District Magistrate Abu Sufian told the meeting, "Hotels, motels and guest houses are being reopened conditionally in view of the demands of the tourism-related people for their livelihood. A monitoring committee has been formed for implementing the health guidelines. The committee has given necessary directions to the hotel-motel authorities. If there are any irregularities in the implementation of the guidelines, the monitoring committee will close the establishments again."

According to the district administration sources, the conditions imposed to ensure health regulations are - no tourist can book a room for the purpose of travelling; rooms can only be rented to anyone in urgent need.

Only 50 percent of the rooms can be rented out. The restaurant in the hotels will only be open for room service. The swimming pool will be closed. Dine-in is not allowed in the restaurants.

Besides, Disinfectant spray and temperature measurement should be provided at the entrance of the hotels. Hand sanitisers should be provided in all rooms including the lobby.

Moreover, the whole hotel has to ensure all of the health rules. Violation of the conditions will result in punishment.