Cox’s Bazar hotels motels to reopen from 24 June

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 10:33 am

Related News

Cox’s Bazar hotels motels to reopen from 24 June

The authorities have asked not to let anyone book a room without an urgent need and no dine-in will be available at the restaurants.

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 10:33 am
Photo: Sayeed Alamgir
Photo: Sayeed Alamgir

Hotels, motels, guest houses and restaurants are finally reopening in Cox's Bazar tourist zone from 24 June following health rules in response to the demands from those concerned with tourism.

However, all tourist spots will remain closed.

The authorities have asked not to let anyone book a room without an urgent need and no dine-in will be available at the restaurants.

Senior Secretary of the Local Government Division, Md Helaluddin Ahmed, informed of these decisions at the Covid-19 Prevention Committee meeting which were later conveyed to the media by Additional District Magistrate Abu Sufian through a meeting held at the ATM Zafar Alam Conference Hall of the district administration on Monday afternoon.

Additional District Magistrate Abu Sufian told the meeting, "Hotels, motels and guest houses are being reopened conditionally in view of the demands of the tourism-related people for their livelihood. A monitoring committee has been formed for implementing the health guidelines. The committee has given necessary directions to the hotel-motel authorities. If there are any irregularities in the implementation of the guidelines, the monitoring committee will close the establishments again."

According to the district administration sources, the conditions imposed to ensure health regulations are - no tourist can book a room for the purpose of travelling; rooms can only be rented to anyone in urgent need.

Only 50 percent of the rooms can be rented out. The restaurant in the hotels will only be open for room service. The swimming pool will be closed. Dine-in is not allowed in the restaurants.

Besides, Disinfectant spray and temperature measurement should be provided at the entrance of the hotels. Hand sanitisers should be provided in all rooms including the lobby.

Moreover, the whole hotel has to ensure all of the health rules. Violation of the conditions will result in punishment.

Top News

Cox's Bazar / Hotel / restaurant / Reopen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

12h | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

16h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

16h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni