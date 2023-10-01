Cox's Bazar gets business worth Tk360 crore from tourism over the extended weekend

Cox's Bazar has recorded business worth at least Tk360 crore from tourism over the extended weekend from Thursday (28 September) to Saturday (30 September), said Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Abu Morshed Chowdhury Khoka.

"On average, about 1 lakh people visited Cox's Bazar each day during the 3 days. The exact number of tourist arrivals in Cox's Bazar, and the cost of the arriving tourists are not determined. Truly accurate information is nowhere to be found. At various times, statistics were conducted on behalf of the Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industries regarding the concerned businessmen, and incoming tourists. It has been seen that tourists coming to Cox's Bazar spend less than Tk10,000-15,000 per day," he said.

"There was a 3-day long extended weekend. Cox's Bazar district administration is conducting a week-long tourism fair and beach carnival on the occasion of Tourism Day. The concerned businessmen are claiming that more than 100,000 tourists have come to Cox's Bazar every day during the extended weekend. According to that calculation, an average of 1 lakh per day and 3 lakh tourists came in 3 days. If the tourists spend an average of Tk12,000 per day, there has been a trade of Tk360 crore in the tourism sector of Cox's Bazar in these 3 days," he added.

Cox's Bazar Hotel Motel Guest House Owners' Association President Abul Kashem Sikder said that 99% of the 500 residential hotels and motels in Cox's Bazar were booked for 3 consecutive days.

"According to this calculation, an average 1 lakh of tourists stayed in Cox's Bazar every day. More than 3 lakh tourists came in 3 days. However, since Sunday, the number of tourists has decreased. Not even 10% of tourists are now in Cox's Bazar," he added.

Although the week-long tourism fair and beach carnival will continue till 3 October.