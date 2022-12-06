Cox's Bazar gears up for PM Hasina's first public rally in 5 years

UNB
06 December, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 05:58 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The seafront resort city of Cox's Bazar wears a festive look to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is due to arrive on Wednesday to address her first public rally here in five years.

This popular destination for tourists has been decorated with welcome arches, banners and festoons as leaders and activists of Cox's Bazar district unit of Awami League were on Tuesday seen busy in giving final touches to their preparation. 

The premier will address the rally, expected to be the largest in recent years, as the president of the Awami League at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium. The rally has been called by the AL's district unit.

Local Awami League leaders said that normally people come to Cox's Bazar for tourism, but on Wednesday they will come to the city from all across the district to see the AL chief physically and hear her speak to them. 

AL organising secretary in charge of Chattogram division Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan MP while briefing the journalists said that there is no need to bring people from outside the Cox's Bazar district, rather people in the district are more than enough to fill the huge stadium.

He said that people are ready to receive their beloved leader as the city as well as the district saw enormous development activities in the last 14 years.

"The city will turn into a sea of the people tomorrow, Insha Allah," he said.

AL religious affairs secretary Adv Sirajul Mostafa said that the district witnessed Tk3.50 lakh crore development projects in the last 14 years.

"We do not need anything more. If needed, our leader [Sheikh Hasina] will give us definitely," he added.

District AL president Adv Faridul Islam Chowdhury said people are eager to see and get directives from the PM and the AL leader.

Leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies are in the final stages of preparation and campaigning with mikes on the occasion of public meeting. 

Colourful arches and gates have been set up on various roads of the city with the posters and banners with photos of the PM. 

Billboards, banners, balloons, festoons and posters have been hung welcoming the prime minister and the party chief in different parts of the district.

PM Hasina will arrive in Cox's Bazar tomorrow morning on a day-long visit to attend a number of programmes.

During the visit, she will attend the four-day International Fleet Review-2022.

She will address the public rally, the main attraction of her tour, in the afternoon.

Local administration has also geared up to make the PM's visit a success. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Cox's Bazar

