Cox's Bazar gang-rape: Accused Ashik placed on three-day remand

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:56 pm

On the night of 22 December, a woman who claimed to be a tourist alleged that a miscreant named Ashik picked her up from the city and gang-raped her with his companions

Photo: Ashik with RAB-15
Photo: Ashik with RAB-15

A court has granted three-day remand to Ashikur Rahman Ashiq, the main accused in the case filed over the gang rape of a female tourist in Cox's Bazar.

Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Additional Superintendent Mohiuddin Ahmed said the remand was granted in the court (headquarters) of Senior Judicial Magistrate Abul Mansur Siddiqui on Tuesday (4 January) morning.

Earlier on Sunday (2 January), the investigating officer of the case had applied for a seven-day remand after Ashik was shown arrested in the case.

Ashik was granted remand on Tuesday after hearing the appeal.

On the night of 22 December, a woman who claimed to be a tourist alleged that a miscreant named Ashik picked her up from the city and gang-raped her with his companions.

That night RAB conducted a raid and rescued the victim from Hotel Zia Guest Inn in Cox's Bazar.RAB arrested the hotel manager of the hotel on the basis of the complaint.

The next day, the husband of the victim filed a case against seven people. The case is being investigated by the tourist police.

