Cox's Bazar flood situation improves

Bangladesh

10 August, 2023, 10:05 pm
The flood killed at least 12 people in Cox's Bazar district, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Bibhishan Kanti Das

Roads, seedbeds, crop fields, embankments, houses and business establishments have been damaged by the flood waters in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: TBS
The flood situation in Cox's Bazar district has improved as flood water receded in most areas of the district.

District administration sources said around 48,00,00 people from 60 unions of the district have been affected by the flood triggered by torrential rains and water from upstream.

The flood killed at least 12 people in Cox's Bazar district, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Bibhishan Kanti Das.

He said Tk9 lakh and 83 tonnes of rice were distributed among the flood-hit people.

Most crop fields and roads have been damaged by the flood, he added.

Chakaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer JP Dewan said low-lying areas in the Upazila are still under water. "We shall be able to count the damages when the water recedes," he added.

Chakaria and Pekua Upazila of the district have been affected by the flood enormously.

