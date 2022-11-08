Cox's Bazar fishermen happy as Bay swarms with Hilsa

Fishermen in Cox's Bazar have started to reap the benefits of a 22-day fishing ban that was lifted on 29 October.

The fishing community of Cox's Bazar said they caught almost three hundred metric tons of Hilsa fish last week but many are rotting away as the landing station is overwhelmed and there is no room to preserve more fish.

Hundreds of fishing trawlers were seen docked at the Cox's Bazar Bakhkhali Fisheries Landing Station on Tuesday (8 November). The fish were brought into the station by boat.

A fisherman of FB Chaida trawler, Shafique said, "I caught almost four thousand Hilsa fish in the last seven days. I will return to the bay as soon as I sell these."

The 22-day ban started on 6 October in accordance with the government's announcement to support the mother hilsa conservation campaign and the hilsa's main breeding season.

"50-60 trawlers arrive at the station everyday but they cannot unload the fish as they face an acute crisis of storage facilities," said Osman Gani Tutul, President of Cox's Bazar Fishery Ghat Fish Traders Association.

Meanwhile, Hilsa was being sold at Tk400-Tk600 per kg at the district's Fishery Ghat. Traders hoped that more trawlers coming with the fish from the bay would further lower the price.