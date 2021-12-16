Cox’s Bazar expects 5 lakh tourists during Victory Day holiday

Bangladesh

Sayeed Alamgir
16 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 10:17 pm

More than 450 hotels have already been fully booked

Hoteliers in Cox's Bazar expect more than five lakh tourists to visit the city during the three-day holiday which began on Thursday as it was a national holiday in the country on the occasion of the Great Victory Day.

People in the city's tourism sector also hope to do business worth Tk500 crore during the holiday period.

Citing the hoteliers, Superintendent of Tourist Police in Cox's Bazar Md Zillur Rahman said as of Wednesday, more than 450 hotels, motels, and resorts in Cox's Bazar were already fully booked because of the holiday.

He said the tourist police have also taken extensive measures to make the tourist town safer for the visitors.

"In addition to increasing security, first aid points, information booths, and fresh drinking water points have been set up for the tourists," he added.

SP Zillur Rahman said the police are also prepared to take action against hotels if they are found to be overcharging the visitors.

The police are also patrolling the beach regularly. More than 50 trained lifeguards from three separate organisations are present on the beach.

The district administration is also making sure every tourist maintains physical distance and follows health guidelines.

Meanwhile, hotel owners are ready to welcome huge flocks of tourists.

Shafiq Faraji, manager of Mohammadiya Guest House in Kalatali, said that from experience, they are expecting more visitors than the hotels will be able to accommodate.

Abdul Quader Mishu, director of Hotel Ocean Paradise, said Covid-19 has taken a huge toll on the tourism sector.

"The increasing presence of tourists because of the Great Victory Day holiday is giving us hope again," he added.

Cox's Bazar / Tourists / Victory Day holiday

