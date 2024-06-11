Cox's Bazar court seeks answers regarding parasailing accidents

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 10:41 pm

Representational Photo: SVSS
Representational Photo: SVSS

A Cox's Bazar court today (11 June) has sought answers regarding recent parasailing accidents reported in the tourist city.

Cox's Bazar's Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Asad Uddin Md Asif passed the order, a court official Shahjahan Noori told the Business Standard.

The order also mentioned the closure of parasailing equipment of an establishment involved in a recent accident where a female tourist, Afsana Jabin Aditi, suffered injuries on 24 May.

Parasailing suspended in Cox's Bazar on safety concerns

According to the order, the court has instructed the Cox's Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence assistant director to investigate and submit answers to 11 questions in this regard by 4 July.

Among the questions, the court inquired about the cause of the accident as reported by the plaintiff, the safety measures in place for parasailing in Cox's Bazar, adherence to international rules and regulations for rides, the required qualifications or expertise for those operating the ride etc.

Yesterday (10 June), the administration announced the temporary suspension of parasailing operations from until further instructions.

Parasailing / Cox's Bazar / Tourism

