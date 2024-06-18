Cox’s Bazar bustles with holidaymakers during Eid

Thousands of people have flocked to Cox's Bazar sea beach during vacations during Eid-ul-Adha, the second biggest religious festival of Muslims.

However, while the number of tourists was lower than expected on Eid day (17 June), the number of tourists rose today(18 June).

Tourism industry professionals anticipate meeting their expectations in the coming days of consecutive holidays.

Tourists began to gather during the day in order to enjoy the festive atmosphere, with some enjoying jet ski rides, others capturing sandy moments, and many simply revelling in the beach's joyful ambiance.

Holidaymakers throng Cox’s Bazar sea beach today (18 June). Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS

Nirupama from Dhaka arrived at Cox's Bazar on Tuesday morning with eight family members and plans to stay until Friday.

"This time, the beach feels different due to rough seas, unlike my previous visits," she said.

Abu Taleb, assistant general manager of Hotel The Cox Today, said about 30%-40% of rooms of over 500 hotels, motels, and guest houses are booked.

Special discounts have been offered at various establishments, including accommodations and restaurants.

He anticipates reaching the desired number of tourists in the days ahead.

Officials, including those from the administration and tourist police, have emphasised ensuring security and addressing any harassment concerns for the influx of tourists during the Eid holiday.