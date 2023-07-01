Cox's Bazar businesses disheartened over low tourist turnout

Bangladesh

Nupa Alam
01 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 06:18 pm

Cox&#039;s Bazar businesses disheartened over low tourist turnout

Despite predicting an upbeat business on the occasion of Eid festivities, hoteliers and other tourism-related ventures in Cox's Bazar were left disappointed by the small number of tourists travelling to the beach city.

Although they hoped to see at least 60% of the usual tourist turnout during the Eid holidays, less than 40% of tourists reportedly arrived in Cox's Bazar during the three-day holiday.

According to Belal Hossain, an official assigned to the beach by the district administration, an estimated 40,000 people, mostly tourists, were present on the beach from Saturday morning till noon.

Cox's Bazar Tourism Industry Association President Belal Abedin Bhutto acknowledged that the Eid-ul-Adha holiday typically does not attract a large number of tourists; however, this year, traders had hoped to welcome around 50-60% of tourists.

"This Eid, not even the minimum expectations of the businesses were met. Usually, a lot more people travel to Cox's Bazar during holidays," he told The Business Standard.

"After the beginning of the Eid-ul-Adha vacation on Wednesday, around 15% of tourists arrived in the beach city the following day (Thursday). On Friday, the arrival went up by 25-30%, and it slightly increased to reach around 40% on Saturday," he added.

Abdur Rahman, president of the Greater Beach Business Owners' Association, meanwhile, hoped that there might be a slight chance of an increase in tourist arrivals on 5-6 July.

He said, "Until Saturday, the booking rate for accommodations remained below 40%, painting a bleak picture for the industry this Eid."

Meanwhile, the tourists who did visit Cox's Bazar were welcomed with open arms by the locals, who were glad about the beach not being deserted amid festivities.

Most people were spotted at popular points - such as Labani, Sea Gal, Sugandha, and Kalatali - engaging in various fun activities like strolling, relaxing under beach umbrellas, bathing in the saltwater, and riding beach bikes, water bikes, and horses. At the time, the majority of them were seen capturing these cherished moments through camera lenses.

