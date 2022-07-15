Cox’s Bazar bounces back to life after Eid 

Bangladesh

Nupa Alam
15 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 10:02 pm

The tourism hub of the country has more than 500 hotels, motels and guesthouses with more than 50,000 people employed in tourism-related businesses directly or indirectly

Cox's Bazar came alive on Friday as hordes of visitors started swarming the long natural sandy sea beach a few days after Eid-ul-Azha.      

According to people involved in the tourism business there, the influx of tourists during this year's Eid-ul-Azha holidays was not as high as had been expected. About two and a half lakh tourists visited Cox's Bazar in the four days after Eid. But the situation took a new turn as the number of visitors rose to one lakh on Friday.

The tourism hub of the country has more than 500 hotels, motels and guesthouses with more than 50,000 people employed in tourism-related businesses directly or indirectly in the district. 

Abul Kasim Sikder, president of Cox's Bazar Hotel Motel Guest House Owners' Association, said, "Around 90% of the rooms in more than 500 residential establishments in Cox's Bazar were rented out on Friday."

"Even though tourist turnout in the first two days of Eid was very low, the number started to grow from Thursday," he said. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The crowd at Cox's Bazar beach on Friday afternoon was noticeable. The Laboni, Sugandha and Kalatali points were teeming with people of all ages. They were busy bathing, playing on the beach, horseback riding, and taking pictures. 

Ashraf Ali, a tourist from Chattogram, said, "Cox's Bazar has seen no precipitation lately even though it is the monsoon. However, visitors with friends and families are braving the sizzling hot weather at the call of the ocean." 

Tahmina Khanam and Rafiqul Huda, a couple from Dhaka, said that they arrived in Cox's Bazar on Thursday night. "It was a bit of a hassle to get a hotel room, but the beach trip in the morning made up for it," Tahmina said. 

A group of youths from Dinajpur was seen having a great time while roaming around the Inani and Himchhari beaches.  "Cox's Bazar is a city of diverse delights," said one of them. 

Rezaul Karim, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police, said, "Some 3.5 lakh tourists have so far come to Cox's Bazar after Eid. Friday saw the biggest crowd. Police personnel are working to provide security to these tourists. At the same time, lifeguard workers are working to make bathing safe for people." 

"After a recession, traders are feeling somewhat upbeat now. A Tk525 crore turnover was reported in the first five days of Eid. I hope the high tourist presence continues for the next few days," said Abu Morshed Chowdhury, President of Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Cox's Bazar

