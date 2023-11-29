Cox's Bazar AL nominee allegedly attacked by followers of independent candidate

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 04:40 pm

Cox's Bazar AL nominee allegedly attacked by followers of independent candidate

AL nominated candidate for Cox&#039;s Bazar-1 Constituency Salah Uddin Ahmed was attacked on Wednesday (29 November). Photo: TBS
AL nominated candidate for Cox's Bazar-1 Constituency Salah Uddin Ahmed was attacked on Wednesday (29 November). Photo: TBS

At least 12 people have been injured after the entourage of Awami League (AL) nominated candidate for Cox's Bazar-1 Constituency (Chakria-Pekua) Salah Uddin Ahmed was attacked on Wednesday (29 November) in the Saharbil union of the district - allegedly by supporters of Zafar Alam, the incumbent parliamentarian from the seat and an independent candidate from the constituency for the upcoming national election. 

"We received information about a clash in the Saharbil area. A team, led by the officer-in-charger (OC) of the station went to the spot. Details will be known later," Chakaria police station inspector (investigation) Arup Kumar Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali was not reachable for comment. 

Abu Zafar Mohammad Sadek, the doctor in charge of the emergency department at Chakaria Upazila Health Complex said, "12 people have been injured in the Saharbil incident so far and have come to the hospital. Saharbil Union AL general secretary and member of the local Union Parishad, Enamul Haque has been sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). His condition is serious," 

"AL nominated candidate Salah Uddin Ahmed was returning from Dhaka. We went to pick him up from Chakaria station by car. When he reached the Rampura area, a group of men led by Nabi Hossain, chairman of the Saharbil Union attacked us. A total of 9 cars were vandalised," Enamul Haque said. 

"Followers of MP Zafar Alam, led by Nabi Hossain, MP Zafar's son Tuhin, and nephew Ziabul blocked the road to the station and attacked us," said Salah Uddin Ahmed, who is also the former general secretary of Cox's Bazar District Awami League. 

Zafar Alam, his son Tuhin, nephew Ziabul and UP Chairman Nabi Hossain were not reachable for a comment over the incident. 

Meanwhile, Zafar Alam is campaigning in the area as an independent candidate.

 

