Cox's Bazar AL leader ‘threatens to kill’ US Ambassador Peter Haas

An Awami League leader from Cox's Bazar has threatened to kill US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

A video of a speech given by Maheshkhali upazila Awami League Senior Vice President Faridul Alam during a workers rally in Kalamarchhara upazila on 6 November has been making rounds on social media.

In the video, Faridul Alam, who is also a former chairman of Hoanak union, is seen saying he will slaughter Peter Haas.

However, Faridul Alam refuted the statement saying, "It was our internal party event. There I talked about making the event organised in honour of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a success. I don't know who recorded the video. I did not give any such statement, this is a conspiracy against me."

Upazila Awami League President Anwar Pasha Chowdhury told The Business Standard, "The matter did not come to our attention. If anyone does anything wrong, action will be taken against them."

When asked about this, local Member of Parliament Ashek Ullah Rafiq told TBS, "There is doubt the speech is his. As you will see in the video I was having a discussion with another person while he was giving the speech. If the matter had been noticed then, I would have stopped it. The accused person is a field level leader, he is not a higher level leader of the party."

Earlier on 6 November, Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila's Chambol union chairman and union Awami League convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury threatened to beat Peter Haas.

Following the incident, the United States on 9 November said they expect the host government of any country to take all appropriate measures to maintain the safety and security of their personnel and facilities.

Later on 10 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed to take measures against the individual.

The US Embassy in Bangladesh on Wednesday issued a statement saying the recent threats of violence directed towards its personnel, including US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, is unacceptable and deeply troubling.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Ambassador Peter Haas expressed deep concern over the violent political rhetoric that has been directed against the people in the US Embassy.