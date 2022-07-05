Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk47-52/sq ft in Dhaka

The government has fixed the prices of rawhides of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha hiking Tk7 per square foot than to the previous year.

This year, the price of salted cow rawhide has been fixed at Tk47-52 per square foot in Dhaka while that outside Dhaka will be Tk40-44 per square foot.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi declared the prices on Tuesday urging the businessman to ensure the prices.

Besides, the price of goat hide has been set at Tk18-20 per square foot while it is Tk12-14 per square foot of female goat hide across the country.

Last year, the price of salted cow rawhide was fixed at Tk40-45 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk33-37 per square foot outside of the capital.

Besides, the price of goat hide was set at Tk15-17 per square foot while it was Tk12-14 per square foot of female goat hide across the country.

