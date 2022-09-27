Covid pandemic wake-up call for tourism industry: Experts

Tourism and hospitality experts at a programme on Tuesday said the Covid-19 pandemic was a wake-up call to rethink tourism as it has taught people to be respectful towards nature, requiring the development of an eco-friendly and sustainable tourism industry.

They also stressed utilising social capital to flourish the tourism industry like that in India.

Their observations came at a seminar styled "Rethinking Tourism" at The Peninsula Chittagong Hotel organised in observance of World Tourism Day, where the hotel's Chairman Mahboob Ur Rahman said the pandemic has shown that nature will take revenge if people continue destructive activities like cutting hills and excessive plastic use.

"About six million people were employed in the tourism industry worldwide. During the pandemic, many lost their jobs while some received less salary, affecting their lifestyles," said Mahboob.

He stressed on developing eco-friendly, sustainable tourism by becoming equipped to tackle future challenges like another pandemic, climate change and other problems.

Bangladesh Tourism Foundation President Mokhlesur Rahman said tourism is not only an industry now, rather it has become a lifestyle. People travel to different spots to enjoy the diversity, he added.

"It is necessary to utilise both social and natural capital to advance tourism. India is successfully utilising its social capital but Bangladesh has not been able to do so," he said, adding, "People will have to return to tourism in future."

Additional DIG of Tourist Police Muhammad Muslem said hills, seas and seasonal diversity were the parameters of measuring the standard of tourism.

"We have all three elements but we have to develop the communication network, improve security and other infrastructures," he said, adding.

"We have been providing security to tourists in Cox's Bazar round the clock. Any tourist can visit the beach even late at night."