Nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign from Saturday

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign is going to be kicked off from Saturday.

The Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) announced that the Covid-19 vaccine campaign will continue on 7-9 August in the city corporation areas across the country.

In addition, the Department of Health has given changed instructions that the campaign can be conducted under local management between 8-9 August in remote and hard to reach areas.

Signed by Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce Committee Member Secretary Dr Shamsul Huq Tuku, the notice issued on Thursday also informed that the vaccine campaign will be conducted on 8 or 9 August in the unions and wards of the upazilas and municipalities which have regular EPI activities on 7th.

The notice reiterated that the Covid-19 vaccines will only be given out to those who are above the age of 25 excluding pregnant and lactating mothers.

In the Rohingya camps located in Cox's Bazar, vaccines will be given out from 9-12 August under the campaign to the Myanmar citizens aged above 55.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General (DG) Prof ABM Khurshid Alam in a press briefing said the campaign will not be held in a large scale due to a shortage of vaccines.

"Due to the shortage of vaccines, it is not possible to campaign on a larger scale. So these activities (inoculation) will be conducted in a somewhat limited capacity," he told the media today.

Bangladesh is set to hold a daylong mass inoculation campaign against Covid-19 nationwide with a goal to vaccinate over 3.2 million people on 7 August.